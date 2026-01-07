Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok finalise wedding date, will tie the knot on…

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the spotlight for their personal and professional life. One such similar situation happened recently with the Tendulkar family, who became the centre of attention. After months of hushed speculation and carefully guarded privacy, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to begin a new chapter of his life. As soon as this news came out, fans were in celebration mode, proving that even the most private moments of India’s most loved family carry immense emotional weight.

Sachin Tendulkar confirms the engagement

While the Tendulkar family is known for their private life, they have always guarded their personal milestones with care. Arjun’s engagement, too, remained a closely kept secret for months, in line with the family’s preference for privacy.

Sachin Tendulkar eventually broke his silence during a Reddit AMA session four months ago. When a fan asked point-blank, “Did Arjun really get engaged?”, Sachin did not dodge the question. Responding with a smile, he confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

Words of wisdom from a father to his children

During the same Reddit AMA, Sachin also opened up about the advice he gives both his children. Reflecting on life lessons that go beyond cricket, he said, “I’ve always believed that you must chase your dreams because that’s how they become a reality. I followed it and told the same to both my children. Like in cricket and in life, you have to trust the process, and results always follow the action.”

Wedding preparations and a March countdown

As per reports, wedding preparations are now in full swing. The source remarked, “The wedding festivities will begin on March 3 and will mostly be in Mumbai. Of course, it will be close friends and family only.”

True to the family’s understated approach, the guest list will only have near and dear ones, featuring select members of the cricketing fraternity and lifelong family friends.

Arjun’s professional journey continues

Speaking of Arjun Tendulkar’s professional life, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year both on and off the field. The young cricketer, who has been diligently carving out his own path in the professional circuit, is reportedly balancing a rigorous training schedule alongside wedding preparations

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, a successful entrepreneur and the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, has been part of the Tendulkar inner circle for some time.

