Sacred Games 3 Update: Anurag Kashyap Says ‘OTT Doesn’t Have Guts’ to Make Another Season

Anurag Kashyap breaks the silence on making another season of Sacred Games 3 for Netflix. He says it was on the cards but now, it is not happening. Read on.

Sacred Games 3 update: The previous two seasons of Sacred Games on Netflix have been successful. However, despite that, the OTT giant might just not make the third season of the popular show. At least that’s what Anurag Kashyap has hinted at in his latest interaction with the media.

The director is currently promoting his latest movie ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat‘ during an interview, he was asked about the future of Sacred Games. Kashyap, who is known for his honest answers, revealed that Netflix is not ready for the third season of the show as everyone is scared after the entire controversy that erupted during the release of Taandav on Amazon Prime Video.

SACRED GAMES SEASON 3 NOT HAPPENING!

He told in Mashable India’s ‘The Bombay Journey’, “Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

He referred to Tandav and added, “OTT ki aaj ki date mein himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain.”

Sacred Games was one of India’s first-ever original OTT series. The show featured Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, and Kubbra Sait among others. It emerged as one of the most successful OTT series and also represented India at various international award shows including the Emmys.

Are you upset about the cancellation of the third season?