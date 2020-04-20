Actor Rajshri Deshpande, who rose to fame after her appearance in Netflix’ Sacred Games, has written to Shah Rukh Khan to help with some PPE kits in Aurangabad. The actor is currently stuck in Kerala where she had gone to Kerala for a two-week detox therapy in March when the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus was announced. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Join Hands With Lady Gaga And Others at One World: Together at Home Concert in Fight Against COVID-19

Rajshri has been taking care of the Pandhari village in Maharashtra that she had adopted long back. A report in Mid-Day reveals that the actor is ensuring doorstep delivery of the essentials in the village. However, in her hometown – Aurangabad, doctors are facing a scarcity of personal protective equipment and that’s the reason she has approached SRK for help. The daily talked to Rajshri who mentioned that the superstar has been working tirelessly through his Meer Foundation to provide PPE kits to the frontline healthcare workers. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Throwback Picture With Gauri, Suhana, AbRam And Aryan is Breaking The Internet

While talking about the same, Rajshri told the daily, “I had no choice but to ask Shah Rukh Khan for help. His foundation (Meer Foundation) has been doing commendable work in the current scenario. We need 2,500 PPE kits in Aurangabad. We haven’t received a reply from his team, but I am hoping they will come forward to support us.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Heart-Melting Reminder to Care For 'Stray And Abandoned Animals' Amid COVID-19

She mentioned that the lockdown is going on for over 20 days but the doctors working in the interiors of Aurangabad have not yet received the PPE kits. Rajshri said these healthcare workers are ‘scared to attend to the patients without taking the necessary precautions.’

Dear @iamsrk PLEASE HELP.

There are no proper PPE KITS for the DOCTORS in AURANGABAD.

Hundreds of our farmers go for check ups EVERYDAY.

Aurangabad is a COVID19 hotspot.

I am feeling helpless as the SAFETY of our doctors&farmers is our PRIORITY at @Nabhangan5 @MeerFoundation https://t.co/bduLoGEBPV — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 18, 2020

Rajshri also tweeted to SRK asking for help. The actor has not responded to the request yet.