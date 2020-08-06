With theatres being shut since mid-March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood movies have been releasing on OTT platforms. The decision has been taken considering in mind the delay in theatres re-opening amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in India. There are several films that will be released online and one of them is Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The makers have released a new poster that shows Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, walking on a highway, facing a mountain. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan And Clan Comes Together To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhat Joins Ranbir Kapoor

It has been announced that Sadak 2 will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, "Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August," The film is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film, also starring Sanjay.

The poster shows the background of Kailash Parbat. During the first poster launch, Alia revealed that her father Mahesh Bhatt feels that Kailash Parbat has the footprints of gods and sages. So, therefore, they wanted to keep the view of Mount Kailash. "It is the ageless mountain, that has the footprints of gods and sages. Sadak 2 is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages", said the actor.

Have a look at the second poster of Sadak 2 here:

Sadak 2 also stars Mukesh Bhatt’s first daughter Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande and Abdul Quadir Amin. The film was shot in Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore and Uttarakhand.

There are several films that are and will be premiered on OTT platforms such as Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, among others.