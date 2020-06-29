Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited Sadak 2 poster has been released during a live session with Disney+ Hotstar on Monday evening. In the poster, there are no characters shown and it shows a mountain and a road. Alia revealed that her father Mahesh Bhatt feels that Kailash Parbat has the footprints of gods and sages, so they don’t really need more than that. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal Objects to Not Being Invited to Represent His Film Khuda Haafiz in The 'Big' Disney+Hotstar Announcement

Alia Bhatt was seen saying, “Mount Kailash- the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of the god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages”. Also Read - Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to Have Digital Release, Mukesh Bhatt says 'Not Due to Choice But Compulsion'

Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter, and comfort in Kailash.

Kailash is a place where all search ends.

The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India And More: 7 Hindi Films to Stream on Disney+Hotstar The road to Kailash is the road to love.

Sadak 2 is the road to love pic.twitter.com/zzuPZSpJAA — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 29, 2020

It seems like netizens are not happy with Mahesh’ Sadak 2. As soon as the filmmaker shared the poster, massive trolling and hatred started coming to her way. Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, Mahesh has been at the receiving end on Twitter, like many Bollywood celebs. He was also accused of promoting nepotism.

Mahesh Bhatt shared the poster with a caption, “Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter, and comfort in Kailash. Kailash is a place where all search ends. The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love Reacting to it, netizens slammed him, holding him responsible for demeaning Sushant’s mental condition and threatening to boycott Sadak 2. “Guy who declared 26/11 as RSS ki Sazish and his own son helped terrorists to identify the places, tried to declare Sushant as mentally unstable, having a relationship with lady younger than her daughter’s daughter, lowest scum possible…Don’t know why this guy is not in jail,” declared a social media user.

Another user wrote, “When you put END to someone’s life intentionally, you’ll soon release your END”.

“We are not interested… get lost,” retorted the third user.

Coming back to Sadak 2, it is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film also features Aditya Roy Kapur and was originally scheduled to release on July 10 on the big screen, but now, it will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.