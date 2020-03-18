The final schedule of Alia Bhatt‘s upcoming movie Sadak 2 which was supposed to take place in Ooty has been postponed due to the massive coronavirus outbreak across the world. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The final shoot for the film was to be held in Ooty where the crew and unit had to film a song starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, the two-day shoot has now been cancelled amid the COVID 19 scare. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wraps up Mahesh Bhatt-Directorial Sadak 2 With 'Moments Like THESE', Soni Razdan Reacts

Confirming the news, Pooja Bhatt said, "We were supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty, but that had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. A large unit was supposed to assemble in Ooty, and we did not want to put anyone at risk".

Since the release date of many Bollywood movies has been postponed because of the coronavirus scare, Bhatt was asked if the release date of Sadak 2 will also be pushed, to which she said, ““Many films have pushed their release dates because of the pandemic. ”However, once the song has been filmed only then we can lock the release date,” she added.

The film has been backed by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films and is slated to hit the big screens on July 10, 2020.

Amid the coronavirus scare, the release of several big Bollywood movies such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been postponed since the government has asked everyone to avoid public places and gatherings. Also, according to the latest order by the government, cinema halls have to remain shut amid the panic around COVID 19.