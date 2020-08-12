Sadak 2 Trailer is Out: The Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2’s trailer is out. The film, which unites the Bhatt family onscreen features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak, marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Cancer: Yuvraj Singh, Baba Fans Show Support And Pray For Speedy Recovery

The trailer of Sadak 2 looks promising as it has drama, revenge and love story. It starts with the primary characters of the film played by Sanjay, Alia and Aditya and Pooja (Whose character is presumed dead). as we see Dutt’s Ravi interacting with her portrait multiple times. The storyline is on the basis of revenge taken by Makarand Deshpande in the film. He looks unrecognizable in his new avatar. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer: Devastated Actor Needs Instant And Rigorous Treatment, Leaves For US

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor leave for a road journey to Kailash mountain with Sanjay Dutt. It seems like the character of Deshpande will kill Bhatt in the film. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Will Be Flying to US For 'Medical Treatment'

The trailer of the film has released after the reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed for 3 stage lung cancer.

Watch the trailer here:

The third poster of the film is also unveiled with the trailer. Sadak 2 will premiere on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Speaking about the OTT release, producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”