Sadak 2 Trailer Twitter Reactions: The much-awaited trailer of Sadak 2 has been released on August 12. The film featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, will release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak, marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens were quick to react on social media. They created hashtag '#Sadak2Trailer' and expressed their feelings about the upcoming film.

There is a section of people who is excited to watch Sadak 2 trailer and others were not impressed with the trailer and massively mocked the Bhatt family on Twitter. Right after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, people bash star kids for their films and therefore they trolled Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt for the same. One of the users wrote, "After Sadak2 Alia will be on Sadak like this".

Another user wrote, "Sadak2 trailer released on YouTube, meanwhile boycott gang…. #sadak2trailer".

Take a look at the reactions:

#Sadak2Trailer most disliked trailer. 35K dislike in 2 hour.🤪

Alia Bhatt rn: pic.twitter.com/3koJ7OeDKu — ARPITA 🗣#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@iArpita__) August 12, 2020

See the amount of Dislikes in just 4 min as compared to Likes Get ready to witness most disliked trailer in the entire world 😂😂😂😂.

Comment of Karke hi rakhna Didi Nahi toh Heart attack aa jayega padhte padhte 🤪🤪.#sadak2trailer #sanjayduttcancer #MaheshBhatt #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/qFTrASHNHi — Justice For SSR (@PHOTONDOUBLSLIT) August 12, 2020

It’s just the beginning,,baby @aliaa08 and tharki budhha @MaheshNBhatt much more yet to come,, go on guys,, make it happen

The most disliked trailer in YouTube history 👎👎👎#Sadak2Trailer pic.twitter.com/JLEkU6htf8 — Sushant (@its_sushant1) August 12, 2020

The trailer of the film has released after the reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed for 3 stage lung cancer. The actor took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from work due to medical treatment.