New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru recently appeared on the latest episode of singer Demi Lovato's podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato. During the conversation, Sadhguru and Demi Lovato talked about a number of things including mental health, his spiritual journey and much more. While the conversation has left Indian fans delighted, one answer that caught everyone's attention was when the singer asked Sadhguru if he believes in the possibilities of extraterrestrial creatures.

Devi Lovato took to her social media handles sharing a clip from her conversation with Sadhguru. "@sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet 🌎 Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts 🎧," the singer wrote.

During the conversation, Sadhguru and Demi were talking about what it means to be a mystic when the spiritual leader mentioned aliens. To this, the singer was quick to ask if he believes in ‘extraterritorial beings’. However, it was Sadhguru’s reply that left everyone in splits. “Well, I am talking to you!” Sadhguru said. Even Demi Lovato burst out laughing and said that she does not know whether to take it as a compliment or not.

Devi Lovato and Sadhguru also discussed mental health, dimensions of life, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a conscious planet.

Demi Lovato isn’t the first Hollywood celebrity who interacted with Sadhguru. Earlier in 2020, actor Will Smith and his daughter also met the spiritual leader. He had even shared his experience on social media and thanked Sadhguru.