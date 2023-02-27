Home

SAG 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Big, Check The Complete List of Winners

Here's a complete list of winners at the annual Screen Actors Guild Award 2023:

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Winners List: The 29th annual Screen Guild Awards honours the best acting performances of the year along with providing some insights on who is the front runner of the Oscars awards. The SAG Awards 2023 were hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 27 (IST). This will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 PM. The SAG Awards 2023 witnessed Everything Everywhere All at Once’s big one.

HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 29TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

MOVIES

Stunt Ensemble

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

TELEVISION

Comedy Ensemble

‘Abbott Elementary’

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks.’

Male actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear.’

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie

Sam Elliott, ‘1883.’

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie

Jessica Chastain, ‘George & Tammy.’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

‘The White Lotus’

(With inputs from AP)

