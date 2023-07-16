Home

Entertainment

Hollywood Strike: Succession Actor Brian Cox Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike ‘Very Unpleasant’, Says, ‘They Will Take us to The Brink’

Hollywood Strike: Succession Actor Brian Cox Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike ‘Very Unpleasant’, Says, ‘They Will Take us to The Brink’

Hollywood Strike: Succession Actor Brian Cox called the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike 'very unpleasant' and said, 'They will take us to the brink'.

Hollywood Strike: Succession Actor Brian Cox Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike 'Very Unpleasant', Says, 'They Will Take us to The Brink'

Hollywood Strike: The Hollywood strike has taken a serious turn as the whole industry is on the verge of a massive shutdown. The premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Cilan Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon starrer war-drama Oppenheimer was very low profile due to the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) protests. Hollywood is protesting in retaliation to all the broken talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services to provide better pay to the writers and assure protection against Artificial Intelligence (AI). Brian Cox, known for playing Logan Roy in the dramedy series Succession recently called the present scenario ‘very unpleasant’.

Trending Now

BRIAN COX SPEAKS ON LOW RESIDUAL PAYMENTS TO WRITERS AND ACTORS

Brian, in an interaction with Sky News said, “It’s a situation that could get very, very unpleasant. It could go on for quite some time. They’ll take us to the brink, and we’ll probably have to go to the brink. So, it may not be solved… until towards the end of the year.” The 77-year-old pointed out that the strike was mainly in support of Hollywood writers – whose union, WGA, has been on strike since early May – because without them “we have nothing”. He told, “That’s why we have shows like ‘White Lotus’, like ‘Succession’…” The veteran actor further revealed about the low residual payments actors and writers receive in residuals from streaming services compared to broadcast television, which occurs because content is always there so there are no repeat fees, and he said the system was ‘failing rapidly’.

You may like to read

BILL COX RAISES CONCERNS OVER AI PROGRAMS BY STREAMING SERVICES

The Succession actor opined, “If our residuals go down it means our health insurance isn’t going to be met. In a way, the streaming services have shot themselves in the foot because they’ve said, ‘oh, we’re going very well on this front.’ And when we called them to task and said ‘what about our residuals, what about our money?’, everything kind of closes down and … you know, it’s not going to happen.” Raising concerns over the AI threat, Brian stated that, “We don’t know the extent to which it can operate. It’s the boogeyman, it really is the boogeyman. [Streamers] could easily go and create AI, artificial intelligence programs, which would be a nonsense. There would never be an original voice. It would be some kind of copy monkey of the show. And that is unacceptable.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra had also extended her support to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

For more updates on Hollywood Strike, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES