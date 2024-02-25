Home

Entertainment

SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie Snubbed AGAIN – Check The Complete List of Winners

SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie Snubbed AGAIN – Check The Complete List of Winners

SAG 2024: The historic year of a record SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down Hollywood for months has resulted in the Screen Actors Guild coming together once more - See the complete list of winners

SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie Snubbed AGAIN - Check The Complete List of Winners

SAG Awards 2024: The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday in L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium, attracting the greatest personalities in Hollywood. For the first time, the ceremony—the first since SAG-AFTRA and the major studios worked out a settlement to end their historic strike and approve a new contract—will be aired live on Netflix. Oppenheimer dominated the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, taking home statues for Robert Downey Jr.’s supporting role and Cillian Murphy’s lead performance in addition to the best cast award.

Trending Now

SAG Awards 2024 Winners List:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

You may like to read

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer- WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon- WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer — WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers — WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession — WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear — WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef — WINNER

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Mandalorian

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — WINNER

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.