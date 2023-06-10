Home

Entertainment

Saharasri: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Announces Sahara India Founder Subrata Roy’s Biopic – Watch

Saharasri: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Announces Sahara India Founder Subrata Roy’s Biopic – Watch

Saharasri: 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen recently took to his social media handle and announced Sahara India founder Subrata Roy's biopic. - Watch

Saharasri: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Announces Sahara India Founder Subrata Roy's Biopic - Watch

Saharasri: Indian cinema is currently on its revolutionary phase where every movie director and scriptwriter is experimenting with a new wave of filmmaking. In the present stage what matters is the engagement and entertainment quotient, irrespective of the cast or subject of a film or series. The commercial success of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story has proven that audiences do not bother about stardom when it comes to purchasing tickets. The recognition and accolades for Farzi, The Night Manager, Scoop and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has showcased that cinephiles have accepted diversity in storytelling. The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen made a grand announcement as he confirmed directing the biopic on Sahara India Pariwar founder and Indian businessman Subrata Roy.

CHECK OUT SUDIPTO SEN’S TWEETS ON SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC:

Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy. A fascinating ride through the troughs and crests of his journey, called life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph to reveals what is unspoken, unheard & unfathomed! pic.twitter.com/dzJevEabUt — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) June 10, 2023

You may like to read

Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy. A fascinating ride through the troughs and crests of his journey, called life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph to reveals what is unspoken, unheard & unfathomed! pic.twitter.com/rJeIstqitJ — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) June 10, 2023

AR RAHMAN TO COMPOSE MUSIC FOR SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC

Sudipto took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy. A fascinating ride through the troughs and crests of his journey, called life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph to reveals what is unspoken, unheard & unfathomed!” He shared a picture and a reel. Both featured a cheque worth Rs 250000000000 for ‘people of India’ signed by Subrata Roy. A person donning a white shirt, tie and blue blazer was seen the cheque as thousands of people stood behind him, while his face wasn’t revealed. Revealing further details, movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his post that, “A top actor will portray #SubrataRoy on screen, the name will be revealed soon… #ARRahman will score music, while #Gulzar will pen the lyrics.” He also pointed out, “The film will go on floors early next year and it will be shot extensively across #Mahrasthtra, #UP, #Delhi, #Bihar, #Kolkata and #London… #Saharasri will release in #Hindi, #Bengali, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam.

For more updates on Saharasri and Sudipto Sen, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.