Home

Entertainment

Sai Deodhar Talks About Women’s Roles On TV, Transition To OTT And More | EXCLUSIVE

Sai Deodhar Talks About Women’s Roles On TV, Transition To OTT And More | EXCLUSIVE

Sai Deodhar engaged in some very interesting conversations with India.com about women's role on television, the transition to OTT, family support and much more - Read here!

Sai Deodhar Talks About Women's Roles On TV, Transition To OTT And More | EXCLUSIVE

TV actor and producer Sai Deodhar, who won our hearts with her characters in popular daily soaps like Udaan and Saara Akaash, is all set to inspire women to go back to work after a break on her community called ‘Back to Work.’ Following this, India.com got in touch with the star for some interesting conversations about the importance of family support in a woman’s career, women’s roles these days on television and the transition to OTT over the years. Sai Deodhar called television ‘dal chawal’ and believed that Naagin is equally important as much as a Family Man.

SAI DEODHAR ON WOMEN’S ROLES ON TV THESE DAYS AND OTT TRANSITION

Talking about TV, OTT and the transition that came with it, Sai Deodhar said, “My parents have been a part of Doordarshan shows in the 80s when there were shows like Khaandan, my father did a show called Lifeline and they were brilliant shows and they are exactly what OTT is doing right now. Then we were a part of the television trend which became glamorous. So first we had actors and hoardings of actors being put, all of us. So I have seen all of that and I just feel it’s all a phase. We all go. So today when people are saying it’s OTT. OTT happened years back, and that all was OTT. Basically, it was a realistic format in which you had beautiful stories. It should be real, but there was no glamour to it. Today the same thing is happening. So I feel there’s nothing new. We are all going in circles only. So it’s a phase.”

Sai added, “And TV is like what do I say? ‘It’s like dal chawal, aap do, teen din hotel mein khakar aaoge but at the third day, you want to have dal chawal.’ TV is a secure zone. So today when people say, ‘nahi nahi ab toh sab OTT par jaane wala hai,’ if you notice people on their mobile phones are also watching TV series,

“We have one more branch now, we only had TV and films, so we were like filmo mein nahi milta toh TV karlo because there were only two mediums. Now it’s not like that, thankfully! We have one more medium which is being celebrated. So it’s great here, more mediums the better. Because then there will be so much more content which can be put out. People can choose what they want to see and I think it’s great everybody can tell their stories. I mean, Naagin is equally important as much as a Family Man. You choose what you want to see,” Sai concluded.

SAI DEODHAR TALKS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY SUPPORT FOR WORKING WOMEN

Sai Deodhar recognized that her husband and family had given her a lot of support in pursuing her passions, but she was aware that this is not the case for many other women. She wished for women to fulfil their full potential while being preoccupied with parenthood and not lose sight of who they are.

The actor, who is from a family of cinema enthusiasts, talked about the importance of family support. She said that family is the core, and family is the most important thing. She said, “People, when they get a lot of love and assurance and emotional support from their family, tend to be very secure individuals, so I feel it is not only about husband, mother, or mother-in-law, overall if in your family there is a lot of respect, and a lot of love and understanding, people tend to accept life in a better way and problems and situations also.” Sai, who believed that family would always give more strength rather than pulling her back, added, “So if your family supports you, which they should, others don’t matter.”

SAI DEODHAR TALKS ABOUT WORKING AS A PRODUCER AND THE BAGGAGE OF EXPECTATIONS

Producer Sai Deodhar, who understands how actors feel, especially being one, said, “You know small things you can do for somebody which makes a person feel like they are important, as a producer, I have always taken care of that. And as I said, raising a child, taking care of a baby, going on the sets, there have been times somehow, I have always managed it.”

She continued, “The best way to go about it is honesty. You have to tell them that listen I am not a superhuman being, there are gonna be problems, but I know you all will help me. So, I’m someone who has told people that I am gonna need help, – ‘Yaar meri madad kardo.’ And I realised people are very forthcoming, instead of saying ‘Mein akele sab kuch kar sakti hoon,’ ask and reach out to people. People are very happy to help you if you are in a problem.”

Sai Deodhar, who took a break for four years when her child was growing up, revealed why women are made to feel guilty for returning to work. She said, “The first thing I feel will always be how you choose to look at the baggage of expectation. If I decide that I am not gonna take or have any expectations. This is the best I am gonna put out and then whatever best I can do from my side, I will do. People will always have an opinion, people will always say ‘nahi nahi yeh sahi hai, yeh galat hai, usko chodho.’ You go with whatever you have to be honest with yourself and by the end of leave it. Some things will work and some things will not work – it’s ok. So baggage of expectation is your choice, if you’re gonna let people put it on your head, people will be very happy putting it onto you but you chose you don’t want it, you do your best and leave it.”

Watch this space for more updates on Sai Deodhar!