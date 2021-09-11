New Delhi: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej was rushed to the hospital after he met with a serious accident while riding a motorbike, reports said on Saturday. The accident reportedly took place at Madhapur cable bridge in Hyderabad. Sai Dharam Tej was admitted to the ICU with injuries. However, he is now said to be out of danger.Also Read - Zoya Akhtar Directorial Gully Boy Starring Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt to be Remade in Telugu, Actor Sai Dharam Tej Being Considered For Lead

Several celebrities visited the hospital to check on Sai's condition and consulted doctors, reports said.

According to a police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding which resulted in the bike losing its control. Police also said that Sai’s sports bike skid due to mud on the road.