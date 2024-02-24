Home

Sai Madhav Burra Hails Prabhas-Starrer Kalki 2898 AD, Says ‘The Film’s Genre Has Never Been…’

Currently in the production phase, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring PAN India star Prabhas, is set in a futuristic realm, sparking speculations about its ties to Indian mythology.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2024. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is said to have a massive scale budget and casting coup which includes Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated for May 9, 2024. The film takes place in a futuristic setting, sparking speculation that it may be linked to Indian mythology. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Sai Madhav Burra said that Prabhas-starrer hasn’t come till now in Indian cinema.

The film’s dialogue writer, Sai Madhav Burra, said, “A movie like Kalki 2898 AD hasn’t come till now, not just in Tollywood but in the entire Indian film industry. The film’s genre has never been explored before in Indian cinema. It is a next-level movie. You will get the feel of watching a Hollywood movie. You won’t feel like watching a Telugu or Indian film. Even RC15 is a magnanimous project, and I am glad I am part of such films.”

Featuring eminent actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, this prestigious project is being produced by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Santosh Narayanan is in charge of composing the music. The highly anticipated film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, as the countdown for the movie to hit the big screens begins, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans. According to the latest update by 123telugu, the makers will soon reveal the teaser of the film.

Back on July 20, 2023, the first glimpse of the film was revealed on YouTube and in no time it won hearts. The glimpse features Prabhas in a warrior look, stealing the limelight. It appears Nag Ashwin was unwilling to release a product without flawless execution, hence requesting additional time from the team. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was filmed in Hyderabad.

