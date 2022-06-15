Sai Pallavi Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to Cow Vigilantism: Sai Pallavi recently got mixed reaction from netizens on her controversial statement for equating the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to cow vigilantism. Sai was hailed by many netizens while some were offended by her remarks. Sai was condemning religious hate crimes and communal violence where she stated cow vigilantism is similar to the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus as the foundation of both is religious conflict. Sai, while giving an interview to the YouTube channel Great Andhra said, “The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. So, where’s the difference between these two incidents.”Also Read - One Dies After Cow Vigilantes Brutally Thrash 5 People In Delhi, Probe Ordered

Sai is currently promoting her upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati, and is inspired by true events from the 1990s. The film is a love story against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region. Sai plays the character of Vennela, who falls in love with Naxal leader Ravanna played by Rana. On being asked about her political inclination, Sai said, “I was taught I should protect the ones who are being hurt. The oppressed should be protected.” Also Read - 'Cow Vigilantism' Returns: Youth Assaulted in Gurugram Over Suspicion of Transporting Beef