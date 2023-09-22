Home

Entertainment

Sai Pallavi Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Wedding Pic: ‘Rumours Like These Are Disheartening’

Sai Pallavi Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Wedding Pic: ‘Rumours Like These Are Disheartening’

Sai Pallavi has finally broken silence on her fake wedding picture that went viral on social media and slammed those spreading fake news.

Sai Pallavi Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Wedding Pic: 'Rumours Like These Are Disheartening'

Sai Pallavi Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Wedding Pic: Sai Pallavi has finally broken silence on her viral wedding picture which sparked controversy. The alleged photo had created buzz among the gossip mills and social media as people speculated about the actress’s rumoured wedding. A picture of Sai and filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy surfaced online in which they are twining in traditional attire as they wear matching garlands. Eagle-eye netizens and gossip mongers raised eyebrows and quizzed about the Gargi actress’s low-key wedding. It was later revealed that the picture was taken during the puja ceremony of Sai’s upcoming project with Sivakarthikeyan, named SK 21 for now.

Trending Now

SAI PALLAVI TWEETS ABOUT FAKE WEDDING PHOTO:

Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up.

An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.

When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work… — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 22, 2023

You may like to read

SAIL PALLAVI SLAMS WEDDING RUMOURS

Now, Sai has broken silence about the baseless rumours and tweeted, “Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”

SK21 is set on the backdrop of a war and the makers have recently wrapped up the shooting of its Kashmir schedule. Sai made her movie debut with the Malayalam film Kasthuri Maan. She shot to fame with movies like Kali (2016), Fidaa (2017), Middle Class Abbayi (2017), Maari 2 (2018), Athiran (2019), Paava Kadhaigal (2020), Love Story (2021), Shyam Singha Roy (2021) and Gargi (2022).

For more updates on Sai Pallavi, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES