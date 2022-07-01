Sai Pallavi in Ethnics: Indian actor Sai Pallavi looked no less than a diva in her latest picture. The actor was spotted in a multi-coloured saree with statement-making jhumkas and a no-makeup look. She astounded the entire internet with her sartorial choice. Stylist Neeraja Kona shared jaw-dropping pictures of the Fida actor. Fans dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis on for her ethnic look. They flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users wrote, “Looking like ice cream.” Several users called her beautiful and gorgeous. Another user wrote, “My freaking god, she is so awesome.”Also Read - Sai Pallavi Issues Clarification Amid Controversy, Says 'I Will be Thinking Twice Before I Speak my Heart…

Sai Pallavi-Rana Daggubatu’s Virata Parvam on Netflix

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam is all set to streak on the popular OTT platform -Netflix from July 1. The period-action drama will be available for streaming on Netflix India in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil, according to its Instagram page. While many viewers expressed their delight in the movie’s OTT debut, several also asked Netflix to watch Virata Parvam in Hindi.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is now working on the Telugu film ‘Gargi.’ She was most recently seen in the 2021 Telugu films Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy. Producing the movie are Gautham Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Ravichandran Ramachandran. The movie will be available in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

