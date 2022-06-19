Sai Pallavi Issues Clarification: Indian actor Sai Pallavi issued a clarification after her comments about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s went viral and sparked a debate. She expressed her displeasure with religious violence, saying that although the exodus was wrong, so was cow vigilantism. This sparked outrage online, with many accusing her of trivializing the Kashmiri Pandit tragedy. Sai Pallavi rushed to Instagram to emphasize that she would never belittle the tragic situation, claiming that she was attempting to convey the message that all forms of violence are sinful.Also Read - FIR Against Sai Pallavi Over Controversial Remarks on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

In the video, Sai Pallavi said, “This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts.” She added, “In a recent interview, I was asked whether I was a supporter of the Left or the Right Wing and I clearly stated that I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost.” Also Read - Sai Pallavi's Statement on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Creates Uproar - Here's What The Matter is All About

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sai Pallavi captioned it, “Here is my clarification!

I wish you all happiness, peace and love!” Her fans and industry friends showered her with love and support on the video. Her fans reassured her, saying that she didn’t need to clarify anything because they trust her intentions. Also Read - Sai Pallavi Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to Cow Vigilantism: 'The Oppressed Should be Protected'

Sai Pallavi issues clarification on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

During the controversy, Sai Pallavi felt alone and conflicted, and she wondered what she had done wrong. She claimed that she always speaks in a neutral tone and that many notable figures had missed the true meaning of what she was saying. “See, 14 years of my school life I remember going to the school every day and chanting all Indiana are my brothers and sisters and I love my country and I am proud of its rich and varied heritage… We as children never differentiated each other based on identity, caste or religion. So anytime I speak it comes from a very neutral ground,” Sai Pallavi said.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi had said, “The Kashmiri Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings.” On social media, Sai Pallavi’s words attracted diverse reactions. Some Twitter users praised her bravery, while others mocked her. Several individuals claimed she was making light of the Kashmir tragedy.

What do you think about Sai Pallavi’s statement? Let us know!