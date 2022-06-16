Sai Pallavi Controversy Explained: Actor Sai Pallavi, known for breaking beauty standards on-screen and picking up relatable roles in her movies, has found herself in the middle of a social media uproar. Her recent statements on ‘helping the oppressed’ by using the example of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and cow vigilantism have triggered flak from a section of social media users. Many users have found her comparison silly and have accused her of not being fully aware of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community and not being mindful of what she speaks in the media.Also Read - Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at Box Office With Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha Releasing on August 11 - Your Pick?

What did Sai Pallavi say in her statement that has created a controversy online?

Sai Pallavi was promoting her upcoming film Virata Parvam in an interview when she was asked to talk about her political inclination. The actress is playing the role of a woman who falls in love with a Naxalite who also happens to be a writer. Considering the film’s political fabric, the interviewer asked Sai about violence and religious ideologies. While she maintained she has been taught to speak up for the oppressed irrespective of someone’s caste, religion or race, she took the example of the 1988 Kashmiri Pandit Exodus and compared it with the lynching of a Muslim man who was transporting cows. Also Read - Anupama Written Update, June 16: Anupama Sobs, Anuj Kapadia Quietly Hugs Her - #MaAn Fans Say 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste'

Said said, “Some days ago, this movie The Kashmir Files was released. In that, they showed how Kashmiri Pandits living there at that time were killed. More recently, during COVID time… if you’re taking it like a religious conflict, recently, a Muslim man was driving a vehicle transporting cows. Some people stopped him and hit him and forced him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram. So what happened then, and what happened now, we can’t see any difference (sic).” Also Read - Sai Pallavi Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to Cow Vigilantism: 'The Oppressed Should be Protected'

Why Sai Pallavi’s statements have created a controversy on social media?

Now, many people on social media believe that those were two different and unlikely incidents to use for comparison, which makes her argument pretty counterproductive instead of providing a base for what she was trying to imply. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Kashmiri Hindu’ wrote how there’s a difference between a person being unfortunately abused and a whole community being forced to leave a state. His tweet read, “Dear @Sai_Pallavi92. There is a huge difference in a random Muslim being beaten & an entire community being uprooted. Please don’t trivialise my pain. Come & see any of our broken homes & hearts. We are witnesses to Genocide but await justice. Not Everything is Propaganda (sic).”

Another user who goes by the name ‘Major Gaurav Arya (Retd)’ on Twitter mentioned that the Kashmiri Pandit community never played the victim card despite the incident. His tweet read, “In spite of being subject to mass killings & exodus, Kashmiri Pandits never played the victim card. That’s why Sai Pallavi cannot differentiate between the unfortunate killing of one man and the catastrophic genocide of an entire community (sic).”

What are the other political statements Sai Pallavi made in the same interview?

When the interviewer asked Sai about her role and what did she feel as a woman falling in love with a Naxal leader and eventually joining him in his protest, she said it was about accepting what those people would agree with in that period of time. The actress said one might or might not believe a certain ideology but the people following that set of thinking truly believe in it.

She said, “It is an ideology, right? You might have an ideology of peace. I feel that violence is a wrong form of communication. I don’t believe now that issues can be solved with violence, but back then (the time period the film depicts), they (Naxals) would have thought about how to express their difficulties (sic).”

Sai Pallavi talks about armed forces in India and Pakistan

Adding more to her statement about violence and ideologies, Sai mentioned that it is all about perspectives and doing what you strongly feel for. She said, “Whether that was right or wrong… well, we’re not in their situation. It was a different time. As I was saying earlier, for people in Pakistan, what our Armed Forces do may look like terrorism, because it’s harming them. For us, what they (Pakistan Armed Forces) do feels the same way. It depends on the perspective (sic).”

Sai Pallavi talks about helping the oppressed:

The actress elaborated on her family background and how she was brought up in the absence of any strong political ideologies being thrust upon her. Sai said she has had a ‘neutral’ environment at home and her feelings have stemmed from what she has experienced in her life while growing up. The actress highlighted that no matter which ‘wing’ you support, if you are not a good human being, you are not doing justice.

Sai said, “So what I believe is, if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals… You need to protect the oppressed. Their stature isn’t important (sic).”

More reactions to Sai Pallavi’s statements on politics and the Kashmiri Pandit exodus:

Most actors fail to opine or fear to express themselves when it comes to matters of national interest or speaking on political issues, especially while promoting their films. What Sai has done by speaking in the first place is both an organic reaction to a certain question and a brave stance in the sensitive times. Your thoughts on her statements?