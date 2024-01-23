Home

Sai Pallavi’s Sister Pooja Kannan Gets Engaged To Her Long-Term Boyfriend Vineeth- Watch Video

Actress Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan recently got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth. See PICS.

Sai Pallavi’s Sister Pooja Kannan Gets Engaged To Her Long-Term Boyfriend Vineeth- Watch Video (Image: Instagram/Poojakannan)

Chennai: Actress, Sai Pallavi who is popularly known for acting in Tamil and Malayalam films witnessed her younger sister and fellow actress Pooja Kannan getting engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Vineeth. The couple exchanged rings in front of their close friends and family and now a string of photos from the engagement have been making rounds on the internet.

Pooja Kannan Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vineeth- See Pics

The photos showed Pooja posing happily with her fiancé, Vineeth, and others. On the day of the engagement, Sai Pallavi chose a golden cream silk saree with subtle makeup, while the couple wore matching grey outfits for their ring ceremony. Pooja captioned her Instagram post, “A bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can’t contain (heart emojis) 21.01.24 (sic).”

Take a look at Pooja’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Kannan (@poojakannan_97)

The lovebirds wore their happiest expressions, dressed in coordinated traditional outfits. Pooja looked stunning in a silk saree with silver and gold tones, while Vineeth looked sophisticated in a silver kurta. Before the ceremony, Pooja posted some photos of the engagement preparations on her Instagram.

Earlier, Pooja shared a short video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “This cute little button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine (heart emoji). I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner !! (sic).”

Take a look at Pooja’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Kannan (@poojakannan_97)

Sai Pallavi’s Professional Front

At present, Sai Pallavi is occupied with the filming of two movies in her professional career. She is working on Rajkumar Periyasamy’s Tamil film, tentatively titled SK 21, alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is being produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. SK 21 is expected to be released this year.

In addition, the Premam actress will be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu movie Thandel, sharing the screen with Naga Chaitanya. There are also reports indicating that Sai Pallavi will portray the character of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. It is said that the filming for this movie is scheduled to begin in March of this year.

