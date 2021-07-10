Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are set to come on the big screen for the first time. The duo will appear in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Vikram Vedha. The movie will be released on 30th September 2020.Also Read - Fighter Starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Goes on Floor, Netizens Can't Control Happiness

“The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022,” a source told PTI. Also Read - Bhoot Police Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez to Hit OTT Platform on This Date

Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil movie starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the movie, Madhavan played the role of a cop named Vikram while Sethupathi played the role of a gangster named Vedha. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also be directing the Hindi remake and the movie will be produced by Neeraj Pandey. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Boy Jeh? Know Its Meaning

HRITHIK – SAIF IN ‘VIKRAM VEDHA’ REMAKE… #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha… Pushkar-Gayathri – the director duo of the original film – will direct the #Hindi version too… 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/2nyEhro4rG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan also began shooting for Fighter along with Deepika Padukone on Friday. Fighter is an action-drama and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan had shared the news with his fans by sharing a selfie with Deepika Padukone and Siddharth. “This gang is ready for take off,” the actor wrote. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will be released on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.