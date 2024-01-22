Home

Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence on His Sudden Surgery, Calls it a Part of His Work – Read Official Statement

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for surgery. The 53-year-old later released a statement, explaining that he’s doing better now. Without revealing the nature of the surgery, he mentioned in the statement that it was just a part and parcel of his profession. Saif reportedly got his old injury aggravated on the sets of a film while shooting for an action scene.

While speaking to news agency PTI, the popular actor thanked the doctors at the Kokilaben Hospital who operated on him and helped him deal with the injury. Saif in a statement on Monday evening: “This injury and the surgery that followed are a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern (sic).”

Saif Ali Khan got injured on the sets of Rangoon

Back in 2017, Saif got injured and hurt his tricep while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor alongside him. He had to go for surgery and now, after seven years, the pain got back while he was shooting for another action scene. He didn’t talk about the injury or the surgery in detail.

Saif was taken to the hospital on Monday at noon. His wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was with him throughout the entire procedure. Not much detail about the film Saif was shooting for is out yet. It is though a sigh of relief for his fans to know about his better health condition.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen as the big villain in Jr NTR’s next film titled ‘Devara‘. The makers recently released the poster of his character from the film and he looked menacing on it. The film, directed by Kortala Siva, also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It is slated to hit the screens on April 5 this year.

We wish Saif a speedy recovery!

