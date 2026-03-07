Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on nepotism after Ibrahim Ali Khan’s films face criticism: 'You need to do this on...'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has shared a candid perspective on nepotism and privilege in the film industry while speaking about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s early career struggles. The actor admitted that while he will always support his children, he believes Ibrahim must ultimately prove himself on his own rather than rely on the advantage of his famous lineage. The conversation has gained attention at a time when Ibrahim’s first two projects have received mixed to negative responses from audiences and critics alike. Ibrahim made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s film Nadaaniyan, which faced strong criticism upon release. His follow-up project, Sarzameen, also failed to create much excitement among viewers.

In a podcast conversation with his sister Soha Ali Khan, Saif addressed the issue of privilege in the film industry and acknowledged the reality that star kids often receive opportunities that others struggle to access.

“Actors getting opportunities because of their parents is unfair”

Saif, who himself comes from a well-known film family as the son of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, said that audiences naturally feel drawn to stories of people who succeed without industry connections.

According to him, there is a clear difference between individuals who are fortunate enough to have access and those who start with very little visibility or opportunity.

Reflecting on this reality, Saif said actors receiving chances because of their family background can appear unfair to many aspiring artists. He pointed out that audiences are particularly critical when someone receives multiple opportunities but fails to deliver strong performances. He explained, “Once you are great at what you do, the audience feels vindicated, but the problem is when you get repeated opportunities, and you are pretty c**p at what you do, and people are like, ‘C’mon, what is happening? Somebody is not getting a chance here, and this person is getting chance after chance’. That, I think, is very unfair.”

Saif says Ibrahim must build his own identity

During the conversation, Saif also made it clear that while he will always stand by his children, there are limits to the support he can offer in terms of shaping their careers.

He stressed that Ibrahim already benefits from a level of recognition and access because of his background, and therefore must put in the work independently. “I, of course, will support all my children, but there’s also a limit to how… I tell Ibrahim also… I mean, I don’t know if I should stand next to you and hold your hand at this time because you have already got so much because of who you are. So you need to do this on your own.”

Upcoming projects for Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently preparing for several upcoming projects. One of them is the investigative drama Kartavya, which will release on Netflix. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Duggal and Saurabh Dwivedi and is expected to arrive later this year.

Saif also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline, a project that will reunite him with Akshay Kumar after nearly 17 years.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his next film Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh. According to reports, actor Sreeleela is expected to play the female lead. The film is expected to mark Ibrahim’s theatrical debut after his previous two OTT releases, Sarzameen and Nadaaniyan, struggled to make an impact with audiences.