Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Saifeena are one of the most adored Bollywood couples and their love story is no less than a fairy tale. Saif, who is always praises for wife Kareena, in a recent interview with India Today, spoke about how Bebo feels super relaxed at the movie set just like a movie star.

Talking about the same, Saif said, "She always looked like a movie star." He also revealed how when one looks at Kareena on the sets of a film, she is easy and looks like she was born to be a movie star with the level of comfort that she brings on the sets. "When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It's just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good," said the Jawaani Deewani actor.

Saif also said that Kareena is very professional and amazing on the sets as she thinks like a Hollywood star. "Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor." Saif added, "And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium," said Saif Ali Khan.

He also spoke at length about how his wife Kareena, who is a born film star, thinks like a Hollywood actor.