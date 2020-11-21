Actor Saif Ali Khan in August announced that he is turning into an author as he is all set to pen down his autobiography. However, the announcement had not gone well with a section of people and soon he was brutally trolled on Twitter. Now, Saif is contemplating ‘chickening out’ of writing his autobiography as he said that he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan All Set For a Bollywood Career, Actor Says Both His Sons Will be Actors

In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny's new podcast, the actor said that he is considering backing out. He said, "Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it's too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people. Honestly, I don't know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that's going to come my way."

"I'm really sorry to say it, I'm going to say it, I don't think the general audience — and not just general — but there will be a section of the audience that's so negative in India that I don't want to share my life and talk about things", he shared.

He then laughed it out and said, “Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t.”

He continued, “When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it’s not really.”

In his book, Saif Ali Khan will share his experience in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, inspiration and life as a Pataudi among many other things. In the untitled book, Saif Ali Khan, The Nawab of Pataudi, will also open up about his signature style, laced with humour.