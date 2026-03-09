Saif Ali Khan explains Bollywood’s pay gap debate, says audience demand determines actor salaries: 'Certain gender...'

The conversation around pay disparity in Bollywood has resurfaced many times over the years, with actors, filmmakers and audiences questioning the significant gap between what male and female stars earn. The debate has intensified in recent times as more actresses speak openly about equal pay and fair opportunities in the industry. Now actor Saif Ali Khan has joined the discussion, offering a perspective rooted in the economics of filmmaking. According to the actor, remuneration in the film industry is largely determined by an actor’s ability to attract audiences to theatres rather than by gender.

Saif shared his thoughts during a candid conversation on a podcast hosted by his sister, Soha Ali Khan, on her YouTube channel. Actor Kunal Kemmu also joined the discussion, turning the episode into an engaging exchange about how the film industry calculates an actor’s value.

“Equal stature means equal pay,” says Saif Ali Khan

During the conversation, Saif acknowledged that actors who enjoy similar popularity and influence should ideally be paid the same amount. At the same time, he explained that the industry operates on a practical business model driven by audience demand.

Saif said, “If the actors are of equal stature, they should be paid the same amount. But I also feel the economics work in a certain way. If you are putting people in seats in the theatre, you get paid accordingly. Everyone understands that relationship.”

The actor emphasised that the payment structure is not intentionally designed to favour one gender over another. Instead, it reflects an actor’s commercial value and the level of trust producers and distributors place in their ability to drive ticket sales.

He further explained, “It’s not like just because you are a certain gender you deserve to be paid more or less. It’s actually a very balanced economic system where people are clear that this person is a superstar because they are filling theatres. They know their worth, charge that price and get paid.”

Kunal Kemmu explains the ‘Maths’ behind actor salaries

Adding to the discussion, Kunal Kemmu highlighted the financial calculations that go into determining an actor’s remuneration. He explained that producers and distributors often rely on a mathematical estimate of how much revenue a particular star can help generate.

“There is a maths to it. This is the mathematical part, not whether a film will work or not — that’s a different thing. Earlier, distributors knew that if I have this actor, I could sell a territory for a certain amount of money and that becomes part of the recovery,” he said.

His explanation shed light on how star power has traditionally influenced the business side of cinema, particularly when it comes to securing distribution deals and predicting box office returns.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Saif Ali Khan, the son of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, has built a career that spans decades across diverse genres. He is married to actor Kareena Kapoor and remains one of the most recognisable names in Hindi cinema.

The actor will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming period drama Hum Hindustani, which explores the behind-the-scenes story of India’s first democratic election. The project also stars Pratik Gandhi and is directed by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, although its release date is yet to be announced.

Saif also has Priyadarshan’s film Haiwaan in the pipeline, where he will share screen space with Akshay Kumar. The film has already wrapped up filming and is awaiting its official release date.

Last year, Saif appeared in Netflix’s heist drama Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, continuing his collaboration with streaming platforms while balancing theatrical projects.