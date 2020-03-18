Hinting on son Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s Bollywood debut, dad Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview said that acting is a viable choice for his son Ibrahim as he is a very good-looking boy and likes the idea of acting in movies rather than doing an academic job. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Social Media Duties, Saif Ali Khan Reads in Nawabi Style as They Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus

Talking about launching Ibrahim himself, Saif said, "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

It's a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully," added Saif.

Talking about Ibrahim’s future in Bollywood, Saif said, “He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan, before making her Bollywood debut, has already become a social media sensation. His uncanny resemblance with his father Saif often makes him the topic of discussion of social media.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s older sister Sara has already made her Bollywood debut in 2018. She has starred in movies like Kedarnath, Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal and will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 and Dhanush starrer Atragi Re.