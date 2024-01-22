Home

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Suffering Shoulder and Knee Fractures

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, January 22. The news of his hospitalisation has sent shockwaves among his extensive fan base, who are eagerly awaiting updates on his health. As per the reports, Saif has injured his knees and shoulder.

Fans and well-wishers are keenly awaiting more information about the circumstances leading to the fractures.

Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reported to be by her husband Saif Ali Khan’s side at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where the acclaimed actor is currently admitted.

India.com wishes for the speedy recovery of Saif Ali Khan.

