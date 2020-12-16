Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who had commented about portraying the demon king Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in the upcoming film Adipurush, sparked a controversy. The leaders and netizens reacted after the controversial statement by Saif. The actor even apologised for the same however, things got worse. An advocate from Uttar Pradesh has filed a case against Saif and director Om Raut for hurting religious sentiments. Saif had retracted his statement and issued an apology after facing a backlash. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: 8 Bollywood Celebs And Their Unique Pregnancy Announcements

The actor had said that he did not intend to offend anyone and that the film will present the story without any distortions. The statement read, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions".

The plea will be heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, reports IANS. December 23 has been fixed as the hearing date. The advocate said that traditionally, Lord Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Raavan is viewed as evil.

Adipurush is being made on Lord Ram, starring actor Saif Ali Khan as a character very similar to Raavan. In an interview earlier, the actor said, “Since Lakshman had cut off the nose of Ravan`s sister Surpnakha, it was justified that Ravan kidnapped Sita. The benevolent and humane side of Ravan will be projected”.

Adipurush also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is going to release on August 11, 2022.