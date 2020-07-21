Actor Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi Saif likes to live in spacious surroundings. While he, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan have been living in a lavish apartment at Fortune Heights, in Bandra – Mumbai for many years now, they now feel the need for a bigger space, so the Pataudi family have invested in a new home just opposite the current one. Saif has fancy plans for their new abode. In an interview with a media portal, the actor reveals the reason he is papped so often. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, Celebs Wish The Desi Girl of Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan reveals that the family is planning to move into a larger apartment which is located opposite to where they are presently staying. He has plans to rent out space after shifting to his new big house. “Since our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim,” shared Saif. Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Film is Emotional Ride of Romance

The present apartment at Fortune Heights comprises four floors of the building. Each floor boasts a 3BHK apartment that measures up to 3,000 square feet. They purchased the flats for whopping Rs 48 crore in 2013. Also Read - India-China Standoff: Aamir Khan Cancels Ladakh Shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha Due to Galwan Clash

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Bhoot Police. Kareena, on the other hand, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht.