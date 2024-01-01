Home

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Welcome New Year 2024 in Switzerland With Roses And Glamour, Taimur And Jeh Join – See Viral Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed 2024 in Switzerland with their kids. Look at these pictures from the Alps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family were seen in Switzerland for their traditional New Year vacation. Just a few hours after ringing in 2024, the actress shared some moments from their hotel room as they all dressed up to celebrate the occasion. Kareena took mirror selfies with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur, and Jehangir. Take a quick peek at Saif and Kareena’s adorable moments from New Year’s Eve.

Saif Ali Khan Dons All-White Formal At New Year’s Eve

On the special evening, Kareena wore a traditional outfit while Saif looked stylish in a white tuxedo. The first picture showed Kareena taking a candid shot of Saif adjusting his bowtie in front of a mirror. The caption said, “Are you ready? We are (sic).”

Take a look at the Picture Posted on Kareena’s Instagram Story

The next photo showed the entire family posing, with only Saif and Kareena visible. Their older son Taimur Ali Khan was preoccupied with styling his hair, while the younger one, Jeh, appeared confused. Kareena captioned the photo “Framed 31-12-2023 (heart emojis) (sic).”

Here’s Another Family Photo Posted By Kareena Kapoor Khan:



Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Obsession With The Swiss Alps

Kareena and Saif have been regular visitors to Gstaad in the Swiss Alps since their marriage in 2012. Before their trip to Switzerland, they spent some time in London during the Christmas week. About two weeks ago, they were spotted at Mumbai airport before their holiday departure.

In another update from Switzerland, Kareena posted a photo with Natasha Poonawalla. Both were dressed for the winter, with Kareena in a white winter jacket and black pants, and Natasha in a beige woollen co-ord set with boots as they posed in the snow. Kareena captioned the photo with “This is how we keep warm in the snow (sic).”

Apart from that, Kareena has been sharing numerous photographs from her journey. She recently shared a picture from the balcony of her hotel room to give fans a glimpse of the view. The caption read, “Chasing the light…4 days to 2024.” She also posted another photo from a picturesque location with the caption, “Discover your own light (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Upcoming Projects

In 2024, Kareena will appear in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. She is also a part of The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, she is doing Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff among others.

