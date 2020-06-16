Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise shook the entire world and his fans, friends and the whole Bollywood are mourning over his death. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning. Where the actors are expressing grief and disbelief over the demise, netizens along with some celebs started calling out big names for their double standards and ultimate hypocrisy. However, actor Saif Ali Khan feels the same and wonders how people from the industry are showering love suddenly. He says ‘It’s little much to digest’. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Get Warned by Cop During Their Marine Drive Walk | Watch

In an interview with The Times of India, Saif Ali Khan was quoted saying, "There are so many people who've made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow's tragedy, you know, whether it's to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance. So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it's just embarrassing, really, I think."

Khan further said if you genuinely cared about Sushant then observe a day of silence or introspection which would be sufficient than the outpouring of love. "Out of respect for him, for Sushant's tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn't care about him and people who famously don't care about anybody else". Saif told to the portal

Saif Ali Khan reveals that almost everyone is pretending to care, but in real no one bothers. It is like the ultimate hypocrisy which is an insult to the dead. “We don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone”, Saif was quoted.