Saif Ali Khan, who will be next seen in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2, in a recent interview spoke about reuniting with Aditya Chopra after a gap of almost 11 years. He said that he was touched after he got a message from Aditya saying 'welcome back home.'

Talking about reuniting and working with Aditya after a long time, Saif told Film Companion in an interview, "It was nice to reconnect with Adi again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn't worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there's peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this."

Saif also feels glad to be working with a producer "who knows what they are doing". He added, "I have produced films, (I can say that) it's really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting a SMS from Adi saying 'Welcome back home' means a lot to me."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film marks the reunion of Saif and Rani after a long gap. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in June this year.

Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.