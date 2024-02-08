Home

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Points Out Paparazzi’s Following Their Kids Taimur and Jeh, ‘We Don’t Want That Attention’

Saif Ali Khan Points Out Paparazzi’s Following Their Kids Taimur and Jeh, ‘We Don’t Want That Attention’

In a recent conversation Saif Ali Khan revealed that how much the audience is obsessed to watch the star kids on social media. Adding to this, he said he doesn't want the media to follow their back.

Saif Ali Khan Points Out Paparazzi's Following Their Kids Taimur and Jeh, ‘We Don’t Want That Attention’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently highlighted the widespread fascination with star kids entering the silver lining, extending beyond just his own children is something that everyone is currently looking forward to. During an interview with Film Companion, the actor elaborated on how the focus seems to be solely on star kids in Zoya Akhtar’s latest period musical, The Archies.

Trending Now

The Audience Wants To See The Star Kids, Says Saif Ali Khan

During the conversation with the media house, the Vikram Vedha actor added, “The audience and people are so interested in star kids. I mean, look at Archies for example. We’ve only been talking about certain (actors who are star kids (sic).” It is to be noted that Zoya Akhtar’s last released film The Archies started many debutants in the movie. The movie featured, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and the younger daughter of late Sridev, Khushi Kapoor.

You may like to read

‘The Media Is Always Behind Us’, Says Saif Ali Khan

The paparazzi are always behind Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. He further added, “I mean they’re constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. Tomorrow, if someone wants to make a movie with one of them, it’s not rocket science. Because someone would obviously be doing that. So we have to decide why this attention and where it comes from (sic).”

Said Ali Khan further stated, “There was Taimur who was doing his taekwondo thing, people photographed him, and it was all over the internet. We don’t want that kind of attention. We don’t make the star kid. I mean, we might make it biologically, but what makes the star kid is the press, the photographers, and then the audience. Perhaps they just want to innocently see the star kid. So why is this such a big deal? (sic)”

Saif Ali Khan and His 4 Kids: Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh

Saif is the father of four children. His first marriage with actor Amrita Singh resulted in two children, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, are parents to Taimur and Jeh. While Sara and Ibrahim are spotted during parties, Kareena’s children Taimur and Jehangir make the headlines because of their overloaded cuteness.

Saif Ali Khan’s Professional Front

Saif’s upcoming project is a Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, where he will be seen starring alongside Jr NTR. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to be released on April 5th.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.