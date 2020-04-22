The coronavirus cases have been rising with each day and the country is under a complete lockdown to combat the deadly virus. The essential workers are doing their best to perform their duty in the frontline to save others from the pandemic. However, some citizens does not believe in the pandemic or to even getting treated, who are tested positive or are on the verge of testing positive. In recemt times, we have seen attacks on the doctors too leaving many in shock. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her Mesmerising Throwback Picture From Vacataion And it Will Make You Gush Over Her

Speaking on the issue, Saif Ali Khan opened up during a E-Conclave and said, "India is a country of people with all kinds of thinking. There's medieval thinking – burn the witch kind of thinking – and then there's scientific thinking. Human decency is a fragile thing, and under pressure, things get worse. Things could be worse, but credit to the people and the government because they are following the lockdown. If people are going to crack and beat up people, it doesn't surprise me, crazy behaviour doesn't come as a surprise in India, but I only hope we can largely stay sane."

Talking about Bandra crisis where thousands of migrants gathered at Bandra Terminus as they wanted to head home, he said, “There are always haves and have-nots, we have to take care of them, not just in times of Corona, and not like charity. And we do, like those who come to work with us. I spoke to Ness Wadia yesterday, and he has a brilliant initiative planned. PM and CM’s Relief Funds will help many. Everyone who is in a position to give has to give, we have to work together to make sure the unfortunate get the basics.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases has reached to 19,984 and death toll to 640. The central government has announced the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Bhoot Police.