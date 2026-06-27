Saif Ali Khan recalls stabbing incident says knife attacker cut son Jeh: ‘I thought I might die’

Saif Ali Khan has spoken candidly about the terrifying knife attack that changed his family's life. Recalling the incident for the first time in detail, the actor revealed that the intruder also cut his young son, Jeh, making it even more heartbreaking.

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Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jehangir (PC: Instagram)

More than a year after surviving a shocking knife attack at his Mumbai home, Saif Ali Khan has shared some details about the terrifying night that left his family traumatised. The actor, who was seriously injured while confronting the intruder, revealed that the attacker also cut his younger son, Jeh, during the incident. Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured after a person allegedly broke into his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on January 16, 2025. During the attempted burglary, the actor suffered six stab wounds, including a critical injury near his spine, and was later rushed to the hospital for treatment. Saif admitted that the memories of that night still stay with him. In a recent interaction, Saif spoke about the incident and shared his thoughts on will he be able to forgive that person or not.

Saif Ali Khan reveals attacker injured son Jeh

Speaking about the attack, Saif Ali Khan said the intruder managed to cut young Jeh (Jehangir Ali Khan) during the struggle inside the house. The actor rushed to protect his son after hearing the commotion and came face to face the attacker who was holding a knife. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds while trying to overpower the intruder. He has previously revealed that one of the injuries came dangerously close to his spine and required immediate surgery. Saif Ali Khan told Mojo Story, “This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed, and this Nanny comes in and tell us that there is somebody in Jeh’s room and is holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby’s room, and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit and he had cut the maid a little bit. Maybe if I had put the lights on, and if I had asked him, do you know where you are, and do you know what you’re doing, and I could have made him talk it out.”

Despite his own injuries, his first concern was the safety of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children. The actor said those moments unfolded very quickly, leaving little time to think before reacting. Looking back, he believes his actions were driven purely by instinct and the need to keep his family safe.

‘Forgiving him is hard,’ says Saif Ali Khan

Reflecting on the incident, Saif Ali Khan admitted that forgiveness is difficult. While he understands that people often speak about moving on after traumatic experiences, he said it becomes much harder when someone attacks your or your family and puts your children in danger. He further revealed, “I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go. It’s a question of haves and have not and it is the inequality that has led to this.”

The actor recalled that the events of that night continue to stay with him, even though life has gradually returned to normal. He shared that the experience changed his perspective and made him value his family’s safety even more.