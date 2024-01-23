Home

Saif Ali Khan Returns Home After Tricep Surgery, Looks Fit And Handsome as Ever – Watch Viral Video

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday returned home after undergoing a tricep surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Check out the first visuals here.

Saif Ali Khan returns home with Kareena (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan returned home after undergoing a tricep surgery on Monday. His old injury got aggravated after which he was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. Saif was seen outside his house on Tuesday. He spoke to the paparazzi and mentioned that he was doing well. The actor looked healthy, supporting his left arm with an immobilizer.

