Home

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan returns in uniform for Kartavya after Sacred Games - See first look

Saif Ali Khan returns in uniform for Kartavya after Sacred Games – See first look

Netflix film Kartavya will feature Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari in important roles.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has returned to play a cop, after nearly eight years, this time for the action-thriller ‘Kartavya.’, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. Saif’s last major role in uniform was for the popular series Sacred Games. The first look at the upcoming thriller was shared on Tuesday at the “Next on Netflix India” event, where the platform shared details about its 2026 line-up. This also marks another step in Saif Ali Khan’s OTT journey, following acclaimed performances in ‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Tandav,‘ and the film ‘Vikram Vedha.’

Kartavya is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared through a press release, spoke about the project and said, “Kartavya, which is really great, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, is going to come out soon. It’s a lovely piece by director Pulkit, and I’m really happy that it’s coming out on Netflix.”

See Saif Ali Khan’s look in Kartavya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Kartavya is the second project by Pulkit with Netflix and Red Chillies, following the 2024 crime-thriller film Bhakshak, which starred Bhumi Pednekar.According to the release, the film is set in the heartland of India and explores how law, family, truth, and duty intersect in complex ways.

Apart from Saif, Kartavya also stars Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles.The release date has not been announced yet.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.