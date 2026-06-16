Saif Ali Khan reveals why Agent Vinod went off track: ‘We made some mistakes …’

More than a decade after Agent Vinod released in cinemas, Saif Ali Khan has shared his honest thoughts on why the spy thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan did not achieve the success as expected. Scroll down to read what the actor revealed.

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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Agent Vinod (PC: IMDb)

When Agent Vinod arrived in 2012, it was seen as one of Bollywood’s best spy thrillers. With Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan behind the camera, expectations were naturally high. The film featured stylish action, international locations, and a fresh take on the espionage genre which Indian fans love to watch. However, despite the strong opening, it failed to maintain momentum at the box office. Now, years later, Saif has spoken candidly about what went wrong and why the film eventually lost its way.

Saif Ali Khan reflects on the Agent Vinod’s failing

Speaking about Agent Vinod in a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan admitted that the film did not sustain its initial success because it was not a tightly made project. In a recent interaction, Saif Ali Khan told Variety India, “I think of Agent Vinod as a film that might have been vain. But also that film opened really well, you know. It’s just that it did not sustain because it probably wasn’t a tightly made film, or it went off track in many ways. Or, as Sriram himself said, he put too many toppings on the pizza.” He further shared, “But the idea wasn’t bad, and the title wasn’t bad, and it was the right film to make. Imagine a kind of spy movie ahead of its time, perhaps. It was a cool film, but it should have held more.”

He described it as a somewhat “vanity-driven” venture, explaining that he was personally excited about creating a large-scale spy film and perhaps became too invested in the idea.

According to Saif, the concept itself was never a problem. He still believes the film had a strong foundation and was ahead of its time. However, he acknowledged that mistakes were made during the execution.

Why does Agent Vinod still remain a talking point?

The conversation around Agent Vinod has resurfaced in recent weeks after actor Lalit Parimoo, on a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, shared his views on its failure. He shared, “I think the main reason was that there was too much interference from the stars – Saif and Kareena. The way Sriram wanted to make that film, he couldn’t make it that way.”

He claimed that excessive interference during the filmmaking process affected director Sriram Raghavan’s vision and contributed to the film’s struggles. While these comments have generated debate, Saif’s recent reflections focus more on creative decisions and the film’s overall structure rather than placing blame on any individual.

About Agent Vinod

Released in 2012, Agent Vinod was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ram Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The action-spy thriller followed an intelligence officer on a mission that took him across several countries while uncovering a larger conspiracy.

The film was made on a large scale and featured international locations, a lot of action scenes, and a stylish spy narrative. Although it opened well at the box office, it failed to maintain audience interest and was ultimately didn’t go as expected.