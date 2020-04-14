Taimur Ali Khan is not only a social media sensation but is also the cutest star kids who is loved by one and all. Fans love watching his adorable videos and photos on social media and they go viral in no time. However, daddy Saif in a recent interview revealed that Kareena is not letting him publish Taimur’s latest video in which he is seen cleaning the doorknobs. He added that although it is Kareena who pinches the videos of Tim but this time around shye is not letting him upload the video. Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been enjoying their family time amid the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cuteness Overloaded Picture of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur Ali Khan And Saif Ali Khan, Photo Will Steal Your Heart Away

Taimur aka Tim is the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and is one of the most popular celebrity kids and is followed by the paparazzi wherever he goes. From his playschool to his home, the cameras follow him everywhere and never fail to get a glimpse of the munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan has already become a social media sensation with several fan pages on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and thousands of followers. In an old interview, his grandmother Sharmila Tagore said that Taimur has become more popular than her now.

Kareena keeps sharing his adorable photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account which go viral in no time. She recently shared a photo of a cute painting made by Taimur as well as a necklace made by him.