Actor Sara Ali Khan's name came under the Bollywood drugs case and she was even summoned by the NCB for alleged involvement in the scandal. Sara, in her statement to the NCB, reportedly confessed to being good friends with Sushant Singh Rajput and also visiting his farmhouse. But, she denied consuming drugs. There were reports that Saif Ali Khan jetted off with his family to Delhi to stay away from the case. However, when a media portal asked Saif about the same, he confessed that he spends a lot of time with Taimur, and his constantly connected with Ibrahim and Sara.

Saif Ali Khan said all his three children have different places in his heart. It is reported that if Saif is hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make him feel better about it. Saif further added that as all his three children are of different ages, each of them requires a different kind of connection. "I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children requires a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur," Saif told Bollywood Hungama.

For the uninitiated, Saif and Taimur live with Kareena Kapoor Khan at their apartment in Mumbai, Sara and Ibrahim live with their mother, Amrita Singh.