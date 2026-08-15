Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai court frames charges against Shariful Fakir, trial set to begin

The legal proceedings in the Saif Ali Khan attack case have reached a significant stage, with the court formally framing charges against the accused Shariful Fakir.

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Mumbai court frames charges in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case (PC: Twitter)

The legal proceedings in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case have moved to the next stage after a Mumbai sessions court framed charges against Shariful Fakir on Friday, August 14. The development clears the way for the trial to begin in the case linked to the alleged attack at the actor’s Bandra residence in January 2025. Fakir faces several charges related to the alleged break-in and his stay in India. The court has also directed the prosecution to provide him with case documents after he raised concerns about not receiving the chargesheet and other records. His bail plea remains pending before the court.

Charges framed against Shariful Fakir

Fakir has been charged with dacoity, house trespass and entering India illegally. He also faces an allegation of staying in the country using a fictitious identity. With the charges now formally framed, the case can proceed towards trial.

Fakir has disputed aspects of the proceedings and told the court that he had not received the chargesheet along with other documents connected to the case. Following his submission, the court instructed the prosecution to provide him with the relevant records.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan’s residence?

The case relates to an incident reported at Khan’s home in a Bandra building on January 16, 2025. Police allege that Fakir entered the residence through a bathroom after climbing the building. Investigators have claimed that he did not initially know that the property belonged to Saif Ali Khan.

According to the complaint filed by a staff nurse at the residence, the accused allegedly entered the bedroom of Khan’s younger son Jehangir. When the nurse attempted to stop him, he allegedly attacked her and demanded Rs 1 crore. Khan then woke up and intervened. Police allege that the actor was attacked with a knife during the confrontation.

Saif Ali Khan’s treatment after the attack

Khan suffered injuries during the alleged confrontation and was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He underwent emergency surgery and was discharged five days later. The accused allegedly managed to leave the residence during the struggle. Police arrested Fakir on January 19, 2025 in connection with the case. The investigation subsequently led to the charges that have now been framed by the sessions court.

Bail plea of Shariful remains pending

While the court has now framed charges, Fakir’s bail application is still awaiting a hearing. His lawyers have argued that the police did not provide him with the grounds for his arrest before taking him into custody. The defence has maintained that informing an accused about the grounds of arrest is a mandatory requirement and has questioned the legality of the arrest on that basis. The bail plea will be considered separately from the trial proceedings.

What happens next?

With the charges formally framed, the case is set to move towards trial. The proceedings will examine the allegations and evidence presented in court while the accused will have the opportunity to put forward his defence. The framing of charges does not establish guilt. The allegations against Fakir will have to be examined during the trial before the court reaches a final decision.