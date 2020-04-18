‘Like father, like son’ is our first reaction as we scroll through Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s flood of pictures on social media featuring Saif Ali Khan and toddler Taimur Ali Khan‘s intense painting sessions. While the diva had earlier shared a glimpse of the father-son duo bent double over gardening in their balcony, the latest pictures are aww-dorable enough to take us through the rest of this week. Also Read - Is Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Being Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown? Writer Atul Kulkarni Says so

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena first shared a picture of Saif in spotless white kurta pyjama and a red bandana, painting flowers on the wall of their balcony decorated with flower pots. While Saif had his back to the camera, Kareena captioned the picture, “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like… (sic).” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses Her 'Girl Gang', Can't Deal With Being Away From Them Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In another picture that Kareena shared, a shirt-less Taimur was seen engrossed in painting the wall before him with multi-colours. Kareena captioned it, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity… Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso (sic).”

Lastly, the diva shared a bemused picture of herself flaunting a pimple on her cheek. She elaborated in the caption, “Meanwhile… I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing… #HugeMess (sic).”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came forward to support three humanitarian organisations and help them financially to get through the difficult times amid COVID-19 pandemic. The couple pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).