It was an utter disappointment for Sara Ali Khan to see her last film Love Aaj Kal not working both critically and commercially despite all the buzz and the popularity around her pairing with Kartik Aaryan. Her father Saif Ali Khan now comments on how he helped Sara get over her first film failure. In an interaction with Anupama Chopra recently, the actor mentioned that actors need to learn to go through these failures on their own and Sara's case was no different either. He said he was always there for her but he would rather have Sara deal with these things herself.

The actor said he, however, messaged her to ask if she was feeling fine but felt that Sara is a tough kid and she'll learn to handle how to go through the difficult times. Saif said, "I did message her and ask if she's alright. Of course, it's a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter's hand through hardships), but I don't think it's really needed. I think she's quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, 'you have to go through this'."

Saif went on to say that he doesn't want Sara to be a movie star who can't handle success. The actor said he hasn't had any word with Amrita about Sara's career because he knows that his daughter is capable of handling things well. "It's good to have that reality check, anyway. You don't want to be that kind of movie star who's never seen success and can't walk when it finally happens," he said.

