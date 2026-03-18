Saif Ali Khan wasn’t the first choice for Hum Tum? THESE stars said no to the National Award-Winning film

The early 2000s were a defining phase for Saif Ali Khan, a time when he transitioned from being seen as a supporting actor to a leading star with solid box office pull. Among the films that shaped his career, Hum Tum (2004) stands tall, not just as a romantic hit but as a film that earned him the National Award for Best Actor.

Directed by Kunal Kohli and co-starring Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum clicked instantly with audiences. Its fresh narrative, modern relationships, memorable music, and easy chemistry between the leads turned it into a cult favourite. But here’s something that might surprise you, Saif Ali Khan wasn’t the first choice for the film.

Hum Tum casting twist: Why Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan said no

In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Kunal Kohli addressed long-standing rumours about multiple actors rejecting Hum Tum. Clearing the air, he said, “No, Aamir actually didn’t hear the script, to be fair to him. He was going through his first divorce with Reena Dutta then. So, he wasn’t in the right frame of mind.”

Hrithik Roshan, however, had a different reason. Kohli revealed that Hrithik loved the script but hesitated to take it up. “He said, ‘I’m not sure how my character in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) would come out or be accepted,’ which it wasn’t.”

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Why Hrithik Roshan rejected Hum Tum despite calling it ‘pure gold’

Kohli further explained that even after recognising the film’s potential, Hrithik didn’t feel ready. “This film is pure gold! I don’t have the confidence to do it right now. I’m not in that space,” he had said at the time.

The filmmaker also mentioned that his previous collaboration with Hrithik, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002), hadn’t performed well, which may have added to the hesitation. Eventually, after multiple discussions and changes, the makers finalised Saif Ali Khan—a decision that proved to be a turning point.

Vivek Oberoi almost did Hum Tum? Here’s what happened

Vivek Oberoi, who was enjoying a strong phase post Company and Saathiya, was also in consideration. However, things didn’t align. “He kept coming in and going out for various reasons. And then we zeroed in on Saif,” Kohli shared.

Saif Ali Khan’s National Award for Hum Tum: Why it sparked controversy

While Hum Tum brought Saif immense recognition, his National Award win didn’t come without criticism. Many believed Shah Rukh Khan (Swades) or Amitabh Bachchan (Black) deserved the honour more.

There were also claims that Saif’s win was influenced by his mother Sharmila Tagore, who was the CBFC chairperson at the time. Addressing these allegations in 2024, Saif said, “My mother didn’t get it for me. Because if my mother could give me stuff, then she would have given me much more. I guess she wouldn’t have been my mother if she did this kind of that.”

From rejections to cult status: How Hum Tum became a game-changer

Today, Hum Tum is remembered as one of Saif Ali Khan’s most defining films, a project that not only showcased his range but also changed how audiences perceived him. What started as a film rejected by several stars eventually became a career milestone.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar, adding another exciting chapter to his filmography.