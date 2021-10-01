Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan for more than 8 years, never misses a chance to talk about his wife in interviews. He makes sure their fans know about them in real. Despite being so different from each other, Saif and Kareena always set relationship goals. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan shared the secret to a happy and healthy marriage and that is letting the partner do their thing. The father of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, spoke about how he balances his wife’s penchant for social media with his recluse. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Saif added that dictating what one should and shouldn’t do is definitely not it.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence on Son Ibrahim Assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Saif said, "You let each other do whatever they want. She's great on it [social media], she's a multi-tasker. She's a woman, so she can do that. You never really feel she's doing it in the sense that she's all there. I'm easily addicted to the phone. And I got a headache in the car, really felt dizzy because I just couldn't put the phone down and it was a moving car so I felt really sick. So now, Taimur and Kareena, everyone's telling me 'Don't be on the phone.' So it's me actually, without being on social media, I'm addicted to the screen. But no, I don't tell her, it's great what she does."

Saif also talked about his equation with his four kids in the same interview. He joked that he has got one kid from each decade in his life – 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s. Praising his little on, Jeh, Saif said, "Taimur is looking up to you for guidance and all that. Jeh is just smiling and drooling. You know, he is much more my mental age than any of them, is the newborn of course."