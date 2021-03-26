Saina Leaked Online: Saina finally hit the theatres on March 26, 2021. Saina is the biopic on ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, and it features actor Parineeti Chopra essaying the titular role. The film is directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Earlier, actor Shraddha Kapoor was approached to play the role of Saina in the film but she backed out and chose to feature in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. While there was a good buzz around the film, the trailer and posters couldn’t really maximise onto it, and the audience seemed only mildly excited for its release. Also Read - Orleans Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Make Winning Starts

While Saina is receiving mixed reviews from the audience on social media, the makers are in for disappointment as the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz among others. Saina has leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the Box Office collection. The film is released in the Hindi language across cinemas in India. Also Read - Why Shraddha Kapoor Quit Sania Nehwal's Biopic: Director Amole Gupte Reveals All

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

