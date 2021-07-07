Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was devastated as she lost the ‘Kohinoor’ of her life on Wednesday morning at around 8:30 am. The former actor married Dilip Kumar on October 11, 1966, after proposing to the man herself. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu led a blissful married life of 55 years before the Thespian breathed his last at the Hinduja Hospital on June 7, 2021. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Obituary: Tragedy King Leaves Behind A Legacy To Cherish Forever

A report published by entertainment portal PeepingMoon revealed the first words of Saira Banu as her husband passed away. The report quoted Dr Parkar of the Hinduja Hospital, who announced the news of the actor's death this morning, talking about Banu's first words at the hospital. She said, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray (sic)".

Recalling the day of their marriage in his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance and The Shadow, the legendary actor had written, "Came the day of the marriage: 11 October 1966. What did I feel? Was there a gush of nervousness? Having remained a confirmed, eligible bachelor for so long, did I have any trepidations or any qualms as the hour of the relinquishment of my bachelordom drew near? No. Instead, what I felt was a serene calm and tranquillity, as though having reached a safe Haven of Peace. I always had Amma's inner strength to take on life with grit and draw the best out of it. I had been lucky to attain fame and all that goes with it, but now, I had the person who would share my life and would be my very own, to look after me in every way to put in their place my shirts, my socks, and my hankies, instead of my things being bundled and pushed any which way into drawers somewhere in the house by my man Friday, Anwar (sic)."

May Saira and the rest of the family get the strength to come over the huge loss!